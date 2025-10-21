‘It’s literally like a death’: Local military family loses everything in move

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — A military family moving cross-country to St. Johns County discovered their belongings were scattered across an interstate in Arizona.

Then they discovered a post online claiming their personal items were up for grabs.

“It’s literally like a death,” said Alejandra Wing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The truck used by the moving company that the Wings hired to move them from Hawaii to Florida flipped on its side while transporting everything they owned. Photos, family items and furniture were scattered on Route 69 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

“I can’t still wrap my head around it,” Wing said.

The military family’s personal items had been picked through by looters driving by on the highway. Some posts on social media mentioned “free items.”

The Wings’ items were left along the roadside for roughly five days. Then they got a call from the Prescott Valley Police.

“I still didn’t believe it’s our stuff because we’re getting all the emails from the moving company saying that, you know, your stuff is in Florida,” said Bert Wing.

They said they would love for people to return those items they might have taken. Some of those items are irreplaceable.

“If this ever gets to those people in Arizona, you know, if they have the ability to, to return the stuff they don’t care about, the memories, the awards, the photos,” said Bert Wing.

They are grateful for those who reached out to them on social media. One of them recovered Alejandra’s father’s ashes and will ship the ashes to her.

“It’s weird when you look at something and then all of a sudden whatever you’re looking at reminds you of something that you had and you’re never going to see again,” Bert said.

Now the family is asking for donations on their GoFundMe page as they look to replace furniture.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.