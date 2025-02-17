‘It’s pretty shocking’: Families react to violent weekend shootings in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is searching for at least 3 suspects after a violent weekend where over four shootings took place.

Most recently, a shooting in the Moncrief area was reported late Sunday night where JSO says that shooters walked up to a car before taking fire. Click HERE to learn more.

The other two shootings included a woman shot in the face on Post Street and a man shot in the leg on Silver Street late Saturday night.

Only one of the shootings was fatal, which involved a woman shooting and killing her boyfriend on Teresa Avenue.

“It’s super quiet neighborhood usually, and like we usually take walks up the road to the streets or to the store”, says Cassidy Ramos, a local neighbor in Murray Hill. “It’s a very family-oriented neighborhood, so it was pretty shocking.”

Records show at least 14 shootings during February, with a total of 37 total reported shootings so far during 2025. There were only 32 shootings reported this time in 2024.

JSO encourages anyone with any information regarding these shootings to contact the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

