‘It’s pretty stressful:’ Travelers begin to hit the road as Thanksgiving Day nears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — I-95 is starting to get busy as travelers hit the roads for Thanksgiving.

AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to set new records with nearly 72 million Americans expected to take a road trip.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Dylan Bryan says more drivers on the roads means more potential for crashes, along with more drunk drivers.

“We’re not saying not to drink, we’re just asking not to drink and drive. DUI and distracted driving is still one of the leading causes of serious bodily injury and crashes on our highways, and it’s 100 percent preventable,” Bryan said.

