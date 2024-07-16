‘It’s terrible:’ Residents at Northside apartment complex worried about health, safety amid sewage issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Northside residents are living in deplorable conditions at a city-owned affordable housing complex.

Several residents at the Twin Towers located at 621 West 44th St. are having sewage leak into their homes.

A handful of residents spoke exclusively with Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez. They say it’s not livable.

“The smell is horrible, the cleanup, the flooding – it’s terrible,” resident Simone Wilson said.

From feces to urine, residents say sewage is dripping from the top floors into their apartments.

The building is more than 50 years old, and residents say they are worried about their health and their safety.

JHA acting president Vanessa Dunn sent Gutierrez a statement saying in part, “We take seriously our mission to provide safe, clean, affordable housing.”

She said plumbers worked to fix the problem over the weekend.

