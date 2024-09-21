‘It’s very concerning:’ JSO searching for man who shot at detectives on Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a suspect who shot at an undercover detective in his car. Luckily, that detective was not seriously hurt.

The shooting happened on Florida Avenue near 22nd Street.

Neighbors in the area told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez they’ve heard gunfire in the area, but never this close to their home.

“I heard it, it was like it was in my backyard,” the neighbor said. “I think it was like 7 gunshots.”

This neighbor said she heard it all happen in broad daylight. She says didn’t want to show her face on camera to protect her family – with the suspect still on the loose.

“It’s very concerning,” the neighbor said. “I have a 5-year-old daughter.”

Investigators said a narcotics undercover team was doing their routine work on Florida Avenue when a man began to shoot at their car “without any prior interaction.”

Police said the suspect hit the car 4-5 times. JSO said one detective got hurt, getting a laceration on his arm. They said they didn’t know if the cut was from a bullet or shrapnel from it hitting the car.

“No fire was returned by our officer,” JSO Commander J.D. Stronko said. “They did not fire any rounds at all.”

Detectives believe the shooter used a handgun based on the shell casings.

Stronko said the suspect ran away and then later drove away in a silver sedan. Right now, the suspect is described to be a man wearing dark pants and a camouflage jacket, around 6 feet tall.

The neighbor said she’s lived here for two years too long, and now wants to move.

“I’m getting away from around here, the neighbor said. “The neighborhoods, it’s just outrageous, it’s too much. I’m keeping my baby under my wing and staying to myself.”

Detectives are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact JSO or you can remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers.

