Jacksonville Jaguars Wildcard tickets on sale now

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wild Card round tickets are on sale now.

According to the news release, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

They are limited to eight tickets per account.

The AFC Wild Card game could be on Jan. 13, 14 or 15, 2024.

If a ticket is purchased, your card will be charged at the time of the purchase and automatically be refunded if the Jaguars do not host a home Wild Card playoff game.

To purchase tickets, click here.

