Jacksonville 3-year-old drowns as drowning deaths are on the rise nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drowning deaths are on the rise throughout the country, following decades of decline, according to a survey by the Center for Disease Control.

Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, Jeanette Nuñez, said there have been 60 drownings in the state this year. It’s the top cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

The latest victim, locally, was a three-year-old boy. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of the child. He was found unconscious in a swimming pool during a family Fourth of July celebration in the Intracoastal West area. He was given CPR, taken to the hospital, and later died.

“After talking to family members, we believe there’s no foul play suspected and only believe this to be a tragic accident,” Sergeant Josh Catir said during a news conference on Thursday.

Aquatics Director at the Winston YMCA, Mary Wright, has heard of too many tragic accidents and encourages families to always have a ‘water watcher.’

“It is not just a need situation. It is a ‘have to’ situation,” Wright said. “There has to be someone designated to watch the waters.”

She also said to teach kids to always ask permission or tell a parent or adult before hopping in the water.

“Before anybody gets into a body of water or pool, just lay out the rules immediately,” Wright said.

A good rule of thumb: “reach, throw, don’t go.” Wright said this is a good slogan to teach kids who may see another child drowning. You’ll want to reach for a flotation device or even a pool noodle. Throw it to the distressed swimmer, but do not jump in the water yourself if you’re not an experienced swimmer.

“If you pull them to the side and a lot of water is coming out or they’re blue, unable to breathe, anything like that, unable to speak to you. Call 911,” Wright said. “When it doubt just call.”

The First Alert Weather team said there were yellow-flag conditions on Thursday at our beaches. That will continue throughout the weekend. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue reported eight water rescues for the Fourth of July. There were also three children who had to be reunited with their parents after getting separated.

“Water watchers. Designate someone,” Wright urged.

She also encourages swim lessons for kids and adults, which can be taken at any YMCA facility.

“We also have financial assistance here at the Y,” Wright said. “It’s the YMCA. We don’t turn people away.”

Here’s a list of other swim lesson options in our area.

