Jacksonville 9/11 Heroes Run honors fallen heroes and first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Travis Manion Foundation will host the Jacksonville 9/11 Heroes Run on Sunday, September 14, at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

Each year, the event honors the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and in the conflicts that followed.

It also pays tribute to veterans, military members, and first responders still serving today.

Now in its 18th year, the run is happening in more than 100 locations across the world.

Runners, walkers, and ruckers of all ages are invited to take part.

Organizers say the race is more than just a run. It’s a chance to honor courage, remember sacrifice, and inspire the next generation.

The Jacksonville race begins at 8 a.m. at Seawalk Pavilion, 75 1st Street North

For details or to sign up, visit 911HeroesRun.org/Jacksonville.

