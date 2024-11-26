Jacksonville Animal Shelters offer free adoptions for Black Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Animal Shelters is waiving animal adoption fees for Black Friday. People looking to adopt pets will not pay fees Friday at Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd. and Animal Care and Protective Services, 2020 Forest St.

“Black Friday is all about savings. Why not save a life this season?” Denise Deisler, humane society CEO stated in a news release. “The holidays are a great time to add a new member to the family and we’re looking forward to seeing many animals at both JHS and ACPS join their new loving homes this weekend.”

Adoption Black Friday times are as follows:

Jacksonville Humane Society, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Animal Care and Protective Services, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 1





