Jacksonville approves $20M grant for Otto Aviation Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council approved up to $20 million in funding to support Otto Aviation’s new production facility at Cecil Airport.

The Texas-based company plans to invest $430 million in Jacksonville and move its headquarters here.

Otto will manufacture fuel-efficient business jets and build a large facility on 80 to 100 acres at the airfield, starting in 2027.

JAA has already approved nearly $35 million in incentives for the project.

Leaders say this is the biggest potential job creator in JAA history and a major boost for the region’s aviation industry.

