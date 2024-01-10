Jacksonville area county-by-county rain totals gathered by First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest winter storm brought heavy rain and wind to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Tuesday. By 6 p.m. Tuesday, the tornado watch in effect for our area was over.

The aftermath of the storm left a lot of damage in the Bartram Park area, in southern Duval County near the St. Johns County line. Trees were broken in half and fell onto homes, cars, and even blocked driveways and roads throughout the Greenbriar subdivision.

Here is the county-by-county data that was gathered:

Duval County

Paddington Way: 1.53 inches

Christen Drive: 1.2 inches

Summer Breeze Drive: 1.12 inches

8th Avenue North: 1.2 inches

Crystal Cove Drive South: 1.24

Riverside Avenue: 1.29 inches

E-Town FA: 1.23 inches

Nassau County

Sunberry Drive: 1.6 inches

Fern Creek Drive: 1.69 inches

Bea Road: 1.64 inches

Hither Hills Way: 1.41 inches

North Hampton Club Way: 1.34 inches

Dutton Way: 1.81 inches

St. Johns County

Tintamarre Drive: 1.33 inches

Nocatee Southern Command: 0.72 inches

Diana Court: 1.07 inches

Autumn Bliss Drive: 1.31 inches

Balmoral Castle Drive: 1.06 inches

Cypress Links Boulevard: 0.99 inches

Sebastian Square: 0.76 inches

Clay County

Longneedle Lane: 1.17 inches

Tropical Parkway: 1.21 inches

Vista Point Lane: 1.46 inches

Magnolia: 0.0 inches

ShortHorn: 1.65 inches

Baker County

Turner Cemetery Road: 1.48 inches

DGSYSTECH: 1.66 inches

Macclenny WWTP: 1.9 inches

Sunshine Lane: 1.38 inches

Glen Farm Drive: 1.38 inches

Glynn County

Bloody Marsh Kelvin Grove: 2.19 inches

Woodbrook Way: 2.21 inches

Hillcrest Court: 2.13 inches

Martin Street: 2.11 inches

Oak Grove Island: 0.99 inches

Camden County

Surina Weather Station: 1.23 inches

Carrington Court: 1.51 inches

Pine Drive: 1.79 inches

Goldenrod Way: 1.32 inches

Horseshoe Cove: 1.74 inches

