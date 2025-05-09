Jacksonville Armada FC, Cox Media Group Jacksonville TV kick off year 2 of streaming partnership

Jacksonville Armada FC is proud to announce the renewal of its pioneering partnership with Cox Media Group Jacksonville TV (CMG) for a second consecutive season, continuing to elevate the standard for soccer streaming in Jacksonville.

The collaboration cements CMG as the official streaming partner for every home match of the men’s NPSL team and the women’s WPSL squad throughout the 2025 campaigns.

All matches will be shown live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 platform, offering non-stop coverage across mobile, web, and smart TV devices. Fans can stream the excitement live from ActionSportsJax.com or through Action News Jax.

Bring the game-day atmosphere to the big screen via the Action News Jax NOW app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and Google TV.

Play-by-play duties will once again be handled by Action Sports Jax anchor Stuart Webber, with former Jacksonville Armada striker Jemal Johnson returning to deliver expert color commentary.

Armada fans can also enjoy in-depth pre-game and post-game shows, full of highlights, analysis, and behind-the-scenes stories.

In the offseason, Cox Media Group Jacksonville TV and Jacksonville Armada FC launched Fleet and Footy, a weekly hour-long soccer show co-hosted by Stuart Webber and Armada Communications Manager Louis Llerandi.

Presented by Alive Credit Union, Fleet and Footy dives into team news, player stories, local soccer happenings, and exclusive interviews with Armada staff and guests. The show airs on Thursdays at 2 p.m. on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

“We’re thrilled to continue this innovative partnership with Cox Media Group Jacksonville TV,” said Nathan Walter, President of Jacksonville Armada FC. “From match coverage to storytelling off the pitch with Fleet and Footy, this collaboration continues to bring our fans closer to the action.”

Cox Media Group Jacksonville TV’s partnership is supported by Alive Credit Union, the presenting sponsor, helping bring Armada soccer into homes and communities across Jacksonville.

Their commitment to enhancing the fan experience through media and technology remains vital to the growth of the Armada’s reach.

The 2025 season will see all home matches played at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium on the campus of Edward Waters University.

The men’s home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 9, at 7 p.m., while the women’s team begins their second WPSL season at home on Saturday, May 24, at 4 p.m. against the West Florida Flames.

Stay tuned for another thrilling season as Jacksonville Armada FC and Cox Media Group continue redefining sports media in Northeast Florida.

