Jacksonville athletes join the U.S Men’s and Women’s Flag National Team roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three athletes based out of Jacksonville will take the world stage this year as part of USA Football’s flag football national teams.

The organization officially released its final roster on Monday. The active roster has been trimmed down from the original eighteen slots to twelve, so earning a spot is more difficult than before. The remaining six athletes on each team now serve as alternates.

On the women’s side, London Jenkins (WR/DB) will make her team debut. Jenkins won the NJCAA Women’s Flag Football National Championship with Florida Gateway College earlier this month.

During her time at Fleming High School, Jenkins was also crowned the 2024 Jaguars Girls PREP Flag Football player of the year.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will travel to Chengdu, China to compete in The World Games 2025 this August.

Laval Davis (WR/Rush), from Jacksonville, and Jamie Kennedy (DB/WR), originally from Pompano Beach, will represent the River City on the men’s team.

They return for their fourth and third years, respectively.

Both teams will compete in Panama City in September at the 2025 IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championship. Before that, they will gather in Los Angeles for USA Football’s International Bowl in June.

USA Football is also responsible for selecting the athletes who will help debut flag football at the 2028 Olympics, also held in LA.

