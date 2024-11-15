Jacksonville bakers get spotlight in new Hulu cooking show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville bakers Scott and Jennifer Harris of For Goodness Cake, will be featured in a new Hulu competition show premiering Nov. 18. The show, “Cake Toppers,” is a studio cake competition series hosted by Buddy Valastro featuring some of the best cake artists in country.

The Harris' packed up their tools and headed to New Jersey, where they joined an exceptional lineup of cake artists in a fierce competition to showcase their one-of-a-kind skills and creativity, a news release states.

To celebrate the premier, For Goodness Cake is inviting fans, friends, and fellow cake enthusiasts to a special Watch Party in Jacksonville, where guests can cheer on Jenni and Scott as their episodes airs. The watch party is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at V’s Pizza, 7510 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville.

For Goodness Cake Jacksonville bakers Jennifer and Scott Harris.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.