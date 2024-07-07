Jacksonville-based Crowley awarded major U.S. contract for defense freight transportation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crowley was recently awarded a $2.3 billion, seven-year contract by U.S. Transportation Command to continue providing the military with transportation and logistics under the Defense Freight Transportation Services program.

In 2017, the company was awarded the original Defense Freight Transportation Services contract. It’s one of the largest logistics contracts under the U.S. government, according to a news release.

“The lasting partnership built with USTRANSCOM is a privilege that the people at Crowley never take lightly as we ensure an efficient and effective supply chain for the military and other agencies’ needs,” Chief Operating Officer Ray Fitzgerald said in the release. “We are humbled and immensely proud to continue delivering this critical transportation service for America’s defense safely and reliably.”

Crowley said it will continue to use small businesses and diverse suppliers during this new contract. The company wants to help drive investment and resiliency in communities, exceeding $600 million in diverse small business contracting.

