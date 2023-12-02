Jacksonville Beach Police seize 15 packages in drug seizure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On November 25, 2023, while on routine patrol, a JBPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired license plate.

As a result of the traffic stop, the vehicle was towed due to numerous violations of state statute and not being legal to be driven on the roadway.

One subject was detained.

Upon towing the vehicle, evidence was located that led investigators to finding 15 packages which were believed to contain Fentanyl pills approximately 4.6 kilograms; street value of $750,000.

