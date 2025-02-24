Jacksonville Beach holding resident parking registration events

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Changes are being made to the paid parking program in Jacksonville Beach, but city residents can register for free parking.

The city and paid parking vendor are holding two in-person parking registration events:

Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mar. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both events are happening at the Jacksonville Beach City Hall Council Chambers.

Residents will need to bring a state-issued license and vehicle registration that lists the Jacksonville Beach residential address.

You can also click here to register for free parking.

