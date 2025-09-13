Jacksonville Beach police ask for help identifying fraud suspects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects accused of using a stolen debit card.

Police said the suspects traveled to eight different locations on August 29 and made fraudulent transactions totaling more than $5,600.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a black BMW SUV, according to the report.

Police ask anyone with information to call (904) 233-6686.

