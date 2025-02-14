Jacksonville Beach police attempting to identify Target thief

JACKSONVIILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing from the Marsh Landing Parkway Target.

According to police, the pictured suspect put several items into his shopping cart and left without paying on Feb. 6.. The merchandise was valued at $1,348.99.

Surveillance video shows him leaving the parking lot in a blue Honda that was waiting for him. The license plate number is BQ647.

The suspect, a white man, was wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, tan shorts, and hat.

According to police, the suspect was seen two days later at a Jacksonville target. he was wearing nearly the same clothing.

If you know anything, contact Detective E. D. Filbert at 904-877-0730 or you can send her an email at efilbert@jaxbchfl.net.

