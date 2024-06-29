Jacksonville Beach Police searching for two suspects responsible in deadly overnight shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning at the intersection of 4th Street North and 6th Avenue North, leaving one person dead and two suspects at large.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the JBPD, at approximately 1:05 a.m., JBPD dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting at the intersection. Officers arrived on the scene within a minute and found the victim, rendering medical aid until EMTs arrived. The victim was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) to Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

A witness reported that two suspects chased the victim west on 6th Avenue North, just past the intersection of 4th Street North, before shooting him. The suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot, running south on 4th Street North.

The only available description of the suspects is that they are two thin males wearing dark clothing.

There is no known threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.