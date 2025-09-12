Jacksonville Beach Police seek help identifying Ulta Beauty theft suspects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who stole around $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty at 3928 3rd Street South.
The incident happened on September 5.
One of the suspects was notably wearing a ‘Chrome Hearts’ hat, which was captured in surveillance photos.
The police department encourages anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding their identity to contact Detective E. D. Filbert at 904-233-6686.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]