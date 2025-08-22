Jacksonville Beach police warning Clay County students about skip day event, truancy laws

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach police issued a warning to Clay County students Friday about an unsanctioned event called ‘Senior Sunrise’ urging them to attend school instead of participating in the skip day activity.

Police posted a photo Friday on social media of what they said are Clay County students participating in the gathering with the caption, “Attention Oakleaf High School Families.

“We understand that ‘Senior Sunrise’ has become a tradition for some students, but we want to make it clear: this is not a school-sanctioned event,” a portion of the department’s post states.

Oakleaf High School’s principal confirmed to police that school is in session Friday and all seniors are expected to be in class, Jacksonville Beach police said.

The department’s social media post stated police were receiving complaints Friday morning. “Unfortunately we are receiving complaints from other beachgoers of loud music, illegal drug use, and alcohol,” the post states.

Police then issued a plea to parents: “Please contact your child and remind them to leave the beach and return to school immediately.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is involved in addressing the situation, as students participating in the event are violating truancy laws, Jacksonville Beach police said.

