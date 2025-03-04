Local

Jacksonville bicyclist struck by truck, dies

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 61-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after being struck by a car Monday night on State Road 115/Southside Connector Boulevard. The accident happened at about 9:45 p.m. when a truck was traveling westbound in the right lane on State Road 115 from Southside Connector Boulevard, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The victim “was riding a bicycle directly in the path of [the truck] in the right lane of State Road 115,” the news release states. The vehicle struck the bicyclist sending him into the air. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

