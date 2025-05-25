Jacksonville businesses see boost from Jazz Fest After Dark, despite concerns over new venue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Music lovers are filling The Elbow in downtown Jacksonville this weekend as the Jacksonville Jazz Festival continues into the night with its After Dark event. While the festival has drawn strong crowds, not everyone is thrilled with the event’s new location.

Action News Jax reporter Nicholas Brooks was downtown Saturday night and reported long lines at local businesses. He spoke with several business owners who said the festival has brought a noticeable increase in foot traffic and sales.

“Yesterday was profitable. Let’s see how the rest of this weekend goes because last year was pretty freaking good,” said Julia Cordero, manager of The Circuit, a new business participating in the event.

Cordero added that Friday night saw a steady stream of customers.

“We had a lot of people come in here. We had a couple bands playing.”

Bands are set to perform at venues throughout The Elbow during the After Dark portion of the festival, offering a boost to nearby businesses.

Earlier in the day, music filled the air as the Jacksonville Jazz Festival kicked off from its new location at Tailgater’s Lot in the city’s Sports & Entertainment District.

Despite the distance from the original downtown setup, some businesses farther from the main venue reported strong customer turnout.

“We had a steady flow of people coming in and out. It’s also been a pretty good turnout as well,” said Nick Colston, an employee at That Bar at the Arena.

Other local establishments echoed the sentiment, saying they typically see increased profits when events are held in town.

However, not all attendees are pleased with the festival’s relocation.

The festival said the move was due to them expecting a larger crowd than Metropolitan Park can handle, and other previous venues being currently preoccupied with construction.

Some longtime festivalgoers said they preferred previous downtown sites, citing convenience.

“I did like the other location a lot,” said Dolly Singleton.

“I love the location, but it’s not the best location,” said William Steele.

For those who haven’t attended yet, Sunday is the last chance to enjoy this year’s Jazz Fest.

