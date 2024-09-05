Local

Jacksonville celebrates 10th anniversary of Kids Free November

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Stock photo of a father and daughter holding hands. (Westend61/Getty Images)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This year marks the 10th anniversary of Kids Free November in Jacksonville which means fun for the whole family.

During the month, kids under 12 get in free or at discounted prices to many attractions around the city.

The following local places are patricipating:

  • Adventure Kayak
  • Adventure Landing
  • Beach Life Rentals
  • Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary
  • Community First Igloo
  • Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens
  • Dave & Buster’s
  • iFLY Jacksonville
  • Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens
  • Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
  • King Pins Bowling Center
  • Main Event
  • Mini Bar Donuts
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)
  • Museum of Science & History (MOSH)
  • Sweet Pete’s

Specific details for each location vary.

You can find out more here.

