Jacksonville celebrates Raines Vikings’ fourth state championship with hero’s welcome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Raines Vikings returned home to a hero’s welcome as students, staff, and community leaders packed the high school auditorium for a pep rally celebrating the team’s fourth state championship.

Music, cheers, and Viking pride filled Raines High School as the entire school came together to honor a season many called historic. Chants of “Duval” echoed through the auditorium as the band played and fans celebrated the team’s accomplishment.

The Vikings finished off what they called their “Revenge Tour” with a dramatic 23–22 win over Miami Northwestern to claim the Class 3A state championship. The victory marked the program’s fourth title and its first since 2018, avenging last season’s playoff loss.

Raines High School Principal Vincent Hall said the championship reflects the culture and determination of the program.

“ This is really awesome. We played Miami for a couple of years and were always the underdogs, but this time we went down there, and the team was determined to beat them, and we did just that.”

Community leaders also praised the team’s historic run and what it means for the school and the city.

“And this win is something that this team deserves. It’s history and is what we needed,” said City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman.

For the players, the victory carried personal meaning.

“I’m just happy we beat them because they were talking talking too much, so we had to get on that belt, the body,” said athlete Troy Butler.

Head coach Donovan Masline credited his team’s composure and focus throughout the championship run.

“They never faltered, they never get upset, and they didn’t panic. We need the time. Our kids was ready and locked in to go.”

The celebration continued with special honors and surprises. Mayor Donna Deegan presented the team with a key to the city and a proclamation officially declaring December 18 as Raines Vikings Championship Day in Jacksonville.

“ It is my honor to present the Raines with a key to the city of Jacksonville,” Deegan said.

Players emphasized the unity behind their success.

“It took all of us to come together to win as a family,” said athlete Geterius Brown.

The Jaguars organization also surprised Coach Masline with Super Bowl tickets in recognition of the championship season. Councilwoman Pittman capped off the celebration with a personal donation to the team.

“I want to give you all $2,000.”

The celebration will continue this weekend with a victory parade honoring the Raines Vikings, scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lonnie Miller Park, and will end at Raines High School.

