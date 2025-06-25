Jacksonville City Council fails to override Mayor Deegan’s veto of immigration-related bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council failed to override Mayor Donna Deegan’s veto of an immigration-related bill.

The vote was 8 to 7, not enough to override the veto and it came hours after Mayor Deegan announced she opposed the bill that would have blocked tax payer money from being given to organizations that provide services to undocumented immigrants.

The bill included some exceptions, including for medical services provided by UF Shands, services for victims of labor and sex trafficking, children’s services, and services provided to active military members and pregnant women.

The bill also specified that organizations would have to “knowingly” provide services or distribute funds to someone in the country illegally to be considered in violation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Mayor Deegan said the bill had many issues.

“It creates legal risk and makes our city a target for constitutional challenges and costly lawsuits,” said Deegan. “This ordinance compromises public health and public safety.”

She also said the bill does not make Jacksonville a sanctuary city and that the city follows all immigration law.

But Council Member Rory Diamond disagrees.

“The mayor essentially choose to put out a big sign that says Jacksonville is going to be a sanctuary city,” said Diamond.

Now Diamond said these are his next steps.

“We will just put the same language in the budget in about a month and we only need 10 votes for that,” said Diamond. “We will still not be spending any money.”

The city’s budget needs to be approved by the city council and the mayor by Sep. 30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.