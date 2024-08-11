Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci backs Mayor Deegan’s budget funding affordable housing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Council Member Matt Carlucci has voiced strong support for Mayor Donna Deegan’s proposed budget, particularly emphasizing the importance of funding for affordable housing and homelessness.

Carlucci highlighted that these issues are the top concerns he hears from constituents daily, stating that they are “real, pressing concerns that affect the lives of thousands of Jacksonville residents.”

The Mayor’s budget initially included $10,000,000 earmarked for matching funds to support affordable housing projects, which, combined with private investments, would have resulted in a total of $30,000,000. However, the City Council Finance Committee cut this funding, a move Carlucci sharply criticized, comparing it to “swimming halfway across the St. Johns river only to turn around and swim back.”

Carlucci urged the Finance Committee and the entire City Council to maintain these funds in the budget, stressing the need for decisive action rather than mere discussion. He also highlighted the importance of other quality-of-life improvements proposed in the budget, arguing that these measures are vital for the well-being of the community.

“Our city is at a pivotal moment,” Carlucci said, calling on his colleagues to seize the opportunity to make meaningful progress on these critical issues. He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for these funds, stating that the council must recognize the significance of these investments for the future of Jacksonville.

