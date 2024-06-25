Jacksonville City Council to vote on Jags’ Stadium of the Future Deal today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the day for Jacksonville City Council and the Jaguars Stadium of the Future members to vote on the deal.

They’re voting on 2 items: A $1.4 billion deal and a $174 million Community Benefits Agreement to help the area around the stadium.

The vote has been years in the making. One year ago, shiny renderings of the Stadium of the Future were first unveiled by the Jags, and the city council is expected to take a final vote on the deal this afternoon.

Action News Jax told you last week when the city council moved to pushback consideration of $94 million of the city’s $150 million total share of the Community Benefits Agreement in the Jags Stadium Deal.

Supporters argued the $94 million for the Eastside, homelessness, affordable housing and workforce development needed more work.

Council President Ron Salem said he believes once all is said and done, this will prove to be one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in decades.

“To know it looks like we will have the Jaguars here for another 30 years, I mean, that’s monumental for this city,” Salem said.

The city council meeting starts at 3 p.m. Action News Jax will be there to bring you the very latest.

