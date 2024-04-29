Jacksonville city leaders proclaim it National Preservation Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Jacksonville’s City Council are joining the country in proclaiming it National Preservation Week.

In a news release Monday, city leaders said they recognize the importance of preserving and protecting different items that are important to local history.

Jacksonville Public Library is celebrating by holding an open house for its Memory Lab.

That is a collection of equipment library card holders can use free of charge to digitalize photos, videos, documents, and more.

The open house is a chance to tour the lab and learn how to digitize your memories.

The event is this Wednesday during the Downtown Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Main Library.

