Jacksonville ‘Cold Case Spotlight’ focuses on 2006 death in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hoping to bring renewed attention to an 18-year-old cold case.

On Sat., Jan. 21, 2006, between 11 p.m. and midnight, JSO officers responded to a home in the Brentwood neighborhood near 3200 Silver St. They found 25-year-old Joe Denard Harrell dead in the driveway.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner’s office ruled that Harrell’s death was a homicide.

Detectives collected and examined all available evidence. Eventually, all leads stopped and the case went cold.

The sheriff’s office is trying to bring attention to Harrell’s death in the hopes of one day solving the case. If you have any information you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

