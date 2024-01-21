Jacksonville convicted felon sentenced to 10 years on narcotics and firearm charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced Keith Allen Dixon, a 46-year-old resident of Jacksonville, to 10 years in federal prison. The conviction stems from charges related to the distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dixon entered a guilty plea on October 4, 2023.

According to court documents, the incident took place on January 6, 2023, when Dixon engaged in the sale of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside a hotel off Lane Avenue in Jacksonville. Alongside the narcotics transaction, Dixon also sold two 20-gauge shotguns.

As a convicted felon, Dixon is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law. Notably, Dixon was on probation at the time, following a previous conviction in Duval County for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The total amount of pure methamphetamine involved in the case was at least 146 grams.

The investigation into this case was conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution was led by Assistant United States Attorney John Cannizzaro.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a comprehensive program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence by fostering collaboration among law enforcement at all levels and the communities they serve.

The strategy, launched by the Department on May 26, 2021, focuses on building trust in communities, supporting violence prevention through community-based organizations, setting strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring outcomes.

