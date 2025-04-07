Jacksonville couple killed by driver in stolen car while celebrating anniversary: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A husband and wife from Jacksonville were killed in a high-speed crash early Friday morning in Nashville while celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the car that hit them was a stolen Jeep.

Family friends confirmed to Action News Jax the identities of the couple: Kathy and Kirk Granfors.

Police in Nashville said the driver of the stolen jeep, 37-year-old George A. Chaney, crashed into the passenger side of the taxi the couple was riding in. They had been driving through a green light at an intersection at the time.

George Chaney (mugshot) Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Although the Jeep was red when it was stolen, police said it had been spray-painted black.

Just last month, police said Chaney was arrested on charges of felony reckless endangerment with a vehicle, evading arrest, auto theft, reckless driving, altering a license tag, and driving on a suspended license.

Although he did survive the crash, Chaney was hospitalized for his injuries. Police plan to take him to jail after he is discharged.

Friends told Action News Jax the couple was in Nashville to celebrate 29 years of marriage.

Officials said Kathy Granfors was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband Kirk was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Friends of the Granfors said they were heavily involved in Jax Beach baseball— and they leave behind three children and 6 grandkids.

Their loved ones have created a GoFundMe to support the family as they grieve their loss.

