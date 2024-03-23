Jacksonville drivers can expect detours on MLK Parkway

Jacksonville, Fla. — Daytime detours are planned this week along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The Florida Department of Transportation is installing an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

ITS components include the installation of CCTV cameras, signs and guardrails.

Haines Street northbound between Marshall Street and Jessie Street will be closed daily starting on Tuesday, March 26 through Thursday, March 28 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

As a detour, drivers will take Haines Street northbound, take a right onto Marshall Street, turn left onto Talleyrand Avenue, turn left onto Jessie Street, then take a right onto Haines Street northbound.

The $7.9 million ITS project is expected to be completed by early 2027.

