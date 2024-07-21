Jacksonville Equestrian Center seeks volunteers for Horses & Heroes Rodeo October 25-26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Equestrian Center is calling for volunteers to assist with the Horses & Heroes Rodeo.

Volunteers aged 14 and up are needed on Friday, October 25th, and Saturday, October 26th, from 4:45 PM to 9 PM. Roles include ushers, VIP attendants, ticket scanners, and more.

Those interested in volunteering can send an email to info@jaxhorsetherapies.org or contact Sam at 904-576-7491 via call or text for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.