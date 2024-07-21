Local

Jacksonville Equestrian Center seeks volunteers for Horses & Heroes Rodeo October 25-26

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Equestrian Center is calling for volunteers to assist with the Horses & Heroes Rodeo.

Volunteers aged 14 and up are needed on Friday, October 25th, and Saturday, October 26th, from 4:45 PM to 9 PM. Roles include ushers, VIP attendants, ticket scanners, and more.

Those interested in volunteering can send an email to info@jaxhorsetherapies.org or contact Sam at 904-576-7491 via call or text for more information.

