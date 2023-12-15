Jacksonville family hoping new evidence helps lead to arrest in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 13 days since 25-year-old Dalton Penkacik was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

“Unfathomable someone would just leave him in the streets to die,” Dalton’s mother said.

His parents said he was killed while walking to Amazon where he worked. Police said that a blue Volkswagen (pictured) is responsible for his death.

His parents Shawnee and Jason are hoping a new photo of the suspect’s car can help the investigation.

“There’s a glimmer of hope that maybe someone will come forward and say I saw the driver... something to give us justice for Dalton,” Shawnee said.

Video obtained from a nearby gun store by Action New Jax Ben Ryan shows cars driving by around the time of the crash at 1:15 a.m.. Shortly after, you can see what’s believed to be the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser that found Dalton in the road.

Early Thursday, the Penkacik’s picked up Dalton’s ashes.

“That was really hard to pick up your son in a box and get his effects and see everything,” Shawnee said. “I sat there and cried because no mother wants to go through this deep pain and I’m watching kids go through it while I’m walking through it, not only once but twice.”

It’s the second child they’ve lost in a crash. Action News Jax told you in September when their 12-year-old son Brighton was killed after police said a dog chased him into the road on Lane Avenue South as he was walking to school with his brother.

The Penkacik’s said their faith has helped them through the difficult time.

“Some days you don’t know who you’re crying about because you’re upset and it’s tough to process both,” Jason said.

And with the suspect’s car out for public knowledge, they’re hoping for justice.

“Someone being held accountable for it,” Jason said. “Someone murdered our son and left him there to die.”

His parents said Dalton and Brighton loved Christmas so this is a difficult time.

Police are asking if you know anything about the car pictured to please call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

