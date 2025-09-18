Jacksonville family says father of six was shot to death during Facebook livestream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only Action News Jax is hearing from the family of Noah Sullivan, who the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified as the man shot to death at a home on Paul Avenue in the Pine Forest neighborhood two weeks ago.

Sullivan’s family tells Action News Jax he was a father of six, and that his death was captured on a Facebook livestream.

“I can’t sleep at night because it replays over and over in my head. I can’t eat,” one of Sullivan’s family members told us. We aren’t naming them for their safety.

The video starts with what Sullivan’s family says is him peacefully hanging out with two women known to the family. Not long after, things began to ramp up. Sullivan removes the phone from one of the women’s hands, turning to the camera and voicing that he wants them to leave.

That happened a few minutes before the phone fell face down, and screaming was heard before a single gunshot, followed by what the family said was Sullivan crying out that he was dying.

“That is the hardest thing I’ve ever watched in my life,” Sullivan’s family member said, “I felt every emotion there was. I was heartbroken, sad, mad, shocked, and I guess just stunned.”

Action News Jax first told you about the shooting as police were first investigating the home on Paul Avenue, where JSO says it happened. We reached out to JSO to ask whether there were any updates on the investigation, including whether it had identified any possible shooters, detained or arrested anyone, or if the Facebook livestream was being used as evidence in the case.

This was the response we received from JSO:

“This continues to be an active investigation with no further information having been made available.”

Sullivan’s family tells us they just hope whoever is responsible is put in prison for the rest of their lives.

“What would you want if it was your family? I want them to go to jail and throw away the key,” said the family member.

A fundraiser has been started to help Sullivan’s family during this time. Anyone wishing to donate can click here.

