Jacksonville father speaks out as toddler to be taken off life support, two arrested in child neglect case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville father is speaking out about his baby who is on life support. And two people are in jail accused of child neglect charges.

Zamora, who is 22 months old has been in the hospital since last Tuesday.

Zamora’s dad, Brandon Foe, said she won’t survive her injuries. So, he said they are pulling the plug tomorrow to donate her organs, in hopes of saving some other lives.

“My daughter was too innocent to be here,” Foe said.

Foe said she was a beautiful little soldier who kept him going during his difficult times.

“She was my miracle,” Foe said. “I got into an accident not even two months after she was born, like me having kids was done, and I just can’t believe it.”

Last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Davis and Zayla Goodwin. Both are accused of child neglect in connection with Zamora’s injuries.

Foe said Goodwin is Zamora’s biological mother and Davis is Goodwin’s boyfriend.

“She had two broken legs, a broken arm, she had bleeding on the brain, a smashed nose, her lips had chemical burns on them,” Foe said.

The report says officers responded to a baby in cardiac arrest. It details how the JSO special assault and homicide units were called to investigate. It says Goodwin told detectives, “They found the child lying face down, unresponsive, on her mattress in their bedroom.”

Family and friends are devastated.

“People are evil, and we have to be careful who we give our babies to,” Foe’s family friend, Sylvia Teears said.

Foe said little Zamora is not expected to make it.

“The doctor looked at me and told me she had been dead, she was brain dead, there was no coming back,” Foe said.

On Saturday, Foe signed her death certificate and plans to donate her organs.

“Technically, she is still hooked up for the organ donation because they have to keep the organs going, but my daughter – she is gone,” Foe said.

Foe said the hospital is expected to do a heroes walk right before they take her to the operating room.

“It makes me feel good,” Foe said. “I’m waiting for the letter saying you gave my daughter the life she wouldn’t have had.”

They plan to donate…

“Her heart, her pancreas, her intestines, her liver, and her kidneys,” Foe said.

JSO said the suspects are only facing child neglect charges at this time.

But Zamora’s family said they will be seeking justice. They have a GoFundMe to help prepare for her funeral services.

