Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirms truck crashed into retention pond at St. Johns Bluff exit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At close to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 5, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that crews were working a traffic accident on Interstate 295 north at the St. Johns Bluff exit.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Included in the post was that a truck had entered a retention pond and a hazmat team was on scene.

Read: Missing woman diagnosed with dementia missing on Northside

The following pictures taken by Action News Jax show what appears to be the truck almost fully submerged in the retention pond.

As more information is released this story will be updated.

Truck in retention pond JFRD said a truck entered a retention pond on I-295 north at the St. John's Bluff exit. (WJAX)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.