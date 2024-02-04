Local

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is working a house fire on Ashglen Drive

Ashglen Fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at the scene of a house fire on Ashlglen Drive.

Action News Jax reporters at the scene state that a person with injuries was pulled from the home.

