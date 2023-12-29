Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department shares firework safety reminders ahead of New Year's Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The countdown is on for another New Year celebration, and if your plans include fireworks at home, we want to make sure you are doing so safely.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department strongly recommends taking certain precautions if you have your own firework show.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer said make sure you do your display away from houses, in a clear and open space.

“Firsthand I’ve seen fireworks shoot off right next to a palm tree, catch the palm tree on fire right next to the neighbor’s house,” said Captain Prosswimmer.

Videos Action News Jax has from the last couple of years show houses that caught fire on New Year’s Eve.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The first shows a home engulfed in flames after neighbors were shooting off fireworks, and one hit the home. And the second, a home, on fire after lit fireworks were thrown away in a trash can.

Captain Prosswimmer said disposing of fireworks correctly is critical.

“Keep a bucket of water handy, once your fireworks are done, we are going to encourage everyone to clean up after themselves, but don’t throw the remnants in a garbage can, soak them in a bucket of water until they are cooled off,” Captain Prosswimmer said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Every New Year’s Eve, Carl Howell, typically takes his 6 grandkids to watch fireworks, but from a far.

“I don’t allow my grandkids to play with them,” said Carl.

And the reason why: “my son almost lost his eye some years ago,” said Carl.

As fireworks light up the skies, there’s a lot to celebrate as we ring in the new year.

But celebrating safely is the most important thing.

Carl said he always keeps an eye out around his neighborhood on New Year’s Eve.

“I definitely will be watching out, that’s why I don’t really go to sleep until super late, because you never know those sparklers can fly on top of the roof,” said Carl.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.