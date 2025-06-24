Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Station 76 Grand Opening

Today, June 24th 2025, marks the grand opening of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s Station 76. Mayor Donna Deegan, Chief Keith Powers, District 2 Councilman Mike Gay, Local 122 President Kelly Dobson, and Council President Randy White were all in attendance to introduce the new station off of Cedar Point Road. This new station located in the Northeast part of Jacksonville outside of Oceanway will serve the rapidly growing area of Pumpkin Hill. With the opening of this new station, it will help to bring down insurance costs in the area.

JFRD Station 76 Grand Opening (Jay Boze)

JFRD Station 76 (Jay Boze)

Not only was it the grand opening of Station 76 but also a goodbye to Fire Chief Keith Powers as he will be retiring this month after serving the Jacksonville area for 29 years, the past 6 of those years he has been leading his team. His retirement comes on June 30, 2025. At the beginning of June, there were 17 candidates looking to throw their names in the hat to become the new JFRD Fire Chief. The city of Jacksonville is looking to have a new chief in place by July 1. Out of the 17 candidates, it has now been narrowed down to just five. The five candidates still in the running for the role are Damien Bell, Jacob Blanton, Percy Golden, Darin Hooten, and Willie King.

JFRD Station 76 (Jay Boze)

JFRD Station 76 (Jay Boze)

The five candidates who are still in the running to become the new JFRD Chief will be interviewing with Mayor Donna Deegan over the next few days as they look to fill the position before Keith Powers retires.

© 2023 Cox Media Group