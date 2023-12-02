Local

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue respond to Arlington auto repair shop fire

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire at 5906 Macy Avenue is now under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire and stated the commercial building was badly damaged.

No injuries were reported and no one had been displaced.

The address states the fire was at McCoy’s Garage.

