Jacksonville Fire Rescue at the scene of Whitner street house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has dispatched crews to work a house fire at 7th Street and Whitner street.

JFRD received the call at 7:15 this morning. At this time, there are no injuries and the home is believed to be vacant. There is smoke and fire damage to the residence.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bureau of Fire and Arson

