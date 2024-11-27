Jacksonville firefighters responding to deadly crash off Argyle Forest Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a deadly crash in the Southwest area of town.

JFRD said the crash happened at Argyle Forest Boulevard and Spencers Trace Drive.

Delays are expected in the area as crews respond, JFRD said.

Action News Jax is working to learn how many people and cars were involved in the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews are working a traffic accident at Argyle Forest blvd and Spencers Trace drive that has resulted in a fatality…expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 26, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.