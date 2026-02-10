Jacksonville firefighters will be on fire watch at Westside recycling plant through the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be keeping watch through the night on a fire that sparked Monday afternoon at a cardboard recycling plant on West Beaver Street.

Crews with JFRD could be observed on the First Alert Weather Sky Cams spraying water on the fire around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The fire started in the main production building of the recycling plant and was reported to JFRD at 4:15 p.m.

The heavy fire started spreading due to the wind and multiple ladders were needed to put out the flames.

About 99% of the paper products at the plant burned.

At this time, the equipment at the plant is not believed to be the cause of the fire, JFRD said.

JFRD said there were between 5 to 10 employees at the plant at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

JFRD said just before 6 p.m. that the situation would be under control soon and the area would be blocked off until midnight.

