Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival returns March 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival will take place on Saturday, March 7, bringing together more than 20 local chefs and restaurants, dozens of wineries, and live entertainment for a full day of celebrating the city’s food, wine, and culture.

Daniel Davis, President and CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, says the event is an opportunity to showcase the city’s growing culinary scene.

“Let’s recognize the world class culinary experience that we have here in Jacksonville. We really want to grow this, we want it to become a national brand that people want to be a part of.”

Guests can sample a wide variety of wines, craft beverages, and specialty pairings while enjoying live entertainment throughout the event.

The festival coincides with the Gate River Run, and Davis hopes runners and visitors will extend their stay and take part in the celebration.

“The whole idea is we have all these people visiting Jacksonville, why don’t we figure out a way to keep them in town for another day, spend their money here, stay in hotels, and also provide a world class culinary experience for our citizens to enjoy too,” said Davis.

The event will take place from 4 PM to 8 PM at Artist Walk in historic Riverside.

