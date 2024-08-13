Jacksonville Humane Society announces date for 26th annual ‘Toast to the Animals’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) has announced the 26th Annual Toast to the Animals will take place on Friday, October 4th, at 6:00 p.m. at EverBank Stadium. This annual fundraising event supports the JHS Medical Fund, which provides essential medical care to animals in need.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event offers a chance for animal lovers to enjoy an evening out while contributing to a worthy cause. Proceeds will benefit the JHS Medical Fund, which provides lifesaving care to pets suffering from illness or injury.

This year, JHS will honor Peter Racine, Senior Vice President of the Jaguars Foundation, for his contributions to the community. Additionally, the organization will recognize the Kitten Krusaders, veterinary practices that partner with JHS to enable Good Samaritans to care for kittens at home instead of surrendering them to shelters.

The evening will feature small plates and desserts from over a dozen local restaurants, wine and beer, music, and both silent and live auctions. Inspirational stories from community members who have benefitted from JHS’s mission will also be shared, with a special pet featured during the event.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this 26th year of Toast to the Animals with our animal-loving community,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “It’s inspiring to see so many people unite year after year with the goal of supporting pets in need. Jacksonville is nationally known for being a leader in lifesaving, and this is our night to come together and raise the funds to save even more lives. We can’t wait to toast with you on October 4th!”

Tickets for the event are available for $150 and can be purchased online at jaxhumane.org/toast, by phone at 904-493-4585, or in person at JHS, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville FL, 32216. Please note, only trained service animals are permitted at the event.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.