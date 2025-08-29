Jacksonville Humane Society announces date for 27th annual ‘Toast to the Animals’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society will host its 27th annual Toast to the Animals event on Oct. 3 at the Jessie Ball duPont Center to support homeless pets.

Toast to the Animals is a charitable tasting event, featuring tasting plates from local restaurants, wine, beer, music, and both silent and live auctions.

The event aims to raise funds for the Jacksonville Humane Society’s Medical Fund, which provides lifesaving medical care to animals in need.

Click here to register.

Guests at the event can participate in a variety of activities, including a Wine Pull, a Diamond Drawing sponsored by Diamonds Direct, and Mutt Putt sponsored by THE PLAYERS Championship. Additionally, there will be a photo area provided by Showtime Photo Booth for attendees to capture memories of the night. The event will also highlight the contributions of the Kitten Krusaders, a group of veterinary practices that collaborate with the Jacksonville Humane Society to allow good Samaritans to care for kittens at home rather than surrendering them to shelters. These practices include Intracoastal West Veterinary Hospital, First Coast No More Homeless Pets, and several VCA Animal Hospitals. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Jacksonville Humane Society’s Medical Fund, which does not receive state or federal funding. The organization relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses to support over 8,500 animals each year.

