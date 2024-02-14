Jacksonville Humane Society celebrates Love Every Pet Week featuring a very special dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating the start of Love Every Pet Week by sharing the story of Nyx, a very special girl who has been in their care for nearly a year and has since been diagnosed with a chronic health condition.

Nyx is eight-year-old with soulful, golden eyes and a happy-go-lucky personality who loves to explore and snuggle. Shortly after coming to JHS in April of 2023, the JHS team noticed Nyx wasn’t feeling her best, “she was lethargic, not eating, and struggling with incontinence,” said JHS in a news release.

After examinations by the JHS veterinary team, Nyx was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, a condition caused by hormone imbalance. Cushing’s syndrome, which is relatively rare in pets, can lead to symptoms that impact quality of life. The JHS team worked diligently to build a treatment plan for Nyx, and luckily, Nyx is now able to live the happy life she deserves with daily medication.

With her Cushing’s syndrome managed and her newfound energy, Nyx is living a great life and enjoys going on adventures to the beach, exploring walking trails, and snuggling. Nyx is patiently waiting at JHS for a new, loving family to provide the home she dreams of and deserves.

Love Every Pet Week celebrates pets like Nyx who need extra care as part of their second chance.

Love Every Pet Week begins at JHS on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and runs through February 21, which is National Love Every Pet Day.

Folks are encouraged to donate at jaxhumane.org/donate to support the care of each and every animal who comes through JHS’s doors. JHS also encourages folks to spread the word about Nyx, who is free to adopt at JHS thanks to sponsorship from The Grey Muzzle Organization.

“Stories like Nyx’s prove that the lifechanging difference made in shelter pets’ lives is only possible thanks to our community members. Without their support to provide the compassionate care that each pet needs to not just survive, but thrive, Nyx’s life would look very different. We are so thankful for all who go out of their way to love every pet,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO.

For more information about Love Every Pet Week and to donate, please visit jaxhumane.org or call 904.725.8766.

Meet Nyx

Nyx spending time with a community member on a Dog Day Out adventure:

